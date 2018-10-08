Speech to Text for Capital Murder Indictment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police. two men in madison county were indicted after investigators say they murdered a man in 2016 justin king, along with 18 year old dakota vickers were reportedly discussing the murders in the madison county jail with a police informant. according to a report, he kicked, choked and strangled danny smith then set his home on fire in 2016 in hazel green. the two face multple charges including arson and