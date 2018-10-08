Clear

Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

Huntsville Police need your help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a seventy-five-year-old man after following him into a business

Posted: Mon Oct 08 10:15:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 10:15:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

new at midday -- today huntsville police need your help in identifying a suspect who they say followed a 75 year old man inside a business. the suspect following him to a hundley drive then attacked and robbedhim . police said the suspect took the man's wallet and used his debit card nearby he was last seen in a tan buick..if you know who he is you are asked
