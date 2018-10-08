Clear

Summer-like Heat

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Chris Smith talks about today's summer-like heat and how long it will last

Posted: Mon Oct 08 05:16:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 05:30:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events