Speech to Text for VIGIL HELD FOR GUNTERSVILLE WOMAN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greg privett. a gathering tonight in guntersville focused on kendra bayless. her body was found exactly one month ago...and tonight waay-31's sierra phillips traveled to a memorial service for bayless as friends continue their search for answered. a vigil for kendra bayless here in guntersville ended just a short time ago. her body was found exactly one month ago... organizers spoke about her life - not her death - but did discuss the pain of uncertainly. "its hard not knowing anything- its been a month since she's been found" angie hunter helped in the search for kendra bayless - she also helped organize sunday's vigil. we still dont know exactly what lead up to the death of 34- year-old kendra bayless but people gathered sunday to honor the memory of bayless- a domestic violence victim, whos body was found in the woods in guntersville "something so tragic has brought so many people together" freinds and strangers alike paid respects to bayless, a known victim of domestic violence. .. "we just dont want her murder to be in vain--- awareness needs to be brought to domestic violence" her body was found september 8th, ten weeks after her family reported her missing. while questions about her death remain unanswered - and there still isn't arrest - those at the vigil simploy honored the woman she was. hunter "everybody talks about her warm smile and how welcomnig she was-- that she would let anybody stay with her just bc they needed