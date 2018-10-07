Speech to Text for Building owner reacts to shooting

back against future crime. edwin hampton told me he plans to file an eviction notice this week against his tennant. he said he's had issues with the renter in the past. pkg edwin hampton told me blake street is much different than when he grew up in sheffield. he built a restaurant barbershop and that used to be a funeral home. but what was once called the "business corner" is now close to dead...including the building he owns with his parents...the sight of friday's shooting. when the renter moved in, he didn't have a lot of traffic. he's been here over a year and the traffic and cars have gotten worse and worse. we think an illegal activity is going on. hampton told me this there is a lot of history in this building... my uncle james hampton let percy sledge practice in the building and they wrote the song "when a man loves a woman." sheffield police department hasn't confirmed if the man who rents this building is the one who shot the victim...but hampton told me the property manager watched him be arrested friday night... he also understands the violence might not stop. we got to be prepared for stuff like this. it's not going to leave. not going to change. hampton's goal is to bring this building back to what it used to be. we're going to make a museum of sheffield. the history of sheffield. look live once the sheffield police department tells us any information regarding the shooting, we will be sure to pass that information along to you. reporting in sheffield brittany collins waay 31 news. as waay-31 first reported, the owner told us he's already filed an eviction notice in hopes of getting