Speech to Text for ONE PERSON SHOT IN COLBERT COUNTY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details-- sheffield police are investigating a weekend shooting. right now ... police say they have a possible suspect is in custody. it happened on blake street ... on the corner of south atlanta avenue. the victim is recovering at the huntsville hospital. today-- waay 31's brittany collins learned more about the shooting after speaking with neighbors and the property manager. this home behind me is where the shooting took place. neighbors told me that the police have responded to several issues at this home in the past. vo the person who owns this building told me that he rents it out to a man. i'm told that the man had 8 eviction notices but has refused to leave the building. the owner said he's been working through the court so they could legally force him to leave. neighbors say he's the man who's in custody. we're still working to find out how the shooting victim is connected. look live the owner also said he believes the shooting is connected to drugs and violence in the community ... and he wants that tostop. we'll be sure to keep you updated on this shooting as information becomes available reporting in sheffield brittany collins waay 31 news.