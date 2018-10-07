Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tropical Disturbance Brings Rain To The Valley Next Week

A disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea could intensify into a tropical storm and impact the northern Gulf Coast next week. It can also mean an increase in rain for the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Fri Oct 05 20:21:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 20:21:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Tropical Disturbance Brings Rain To The Valley Next Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks, stephen.
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events