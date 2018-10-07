Speech to Text for Director of Finance resigns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at 6... tonight waay 31 learned the director of finance for huntsville city schoolsresign ed. that's less than two months after the deputy superintendent of finance told the school board the district is short millions of dollars. according to documents obtained by waay 31 -- willie davis's resignation goes into effect on october 15th. it's unclear if his resignation has to do with the district's financial status. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight after working to learn more about davis' day-to-day responsibilities. dan, demetria--the district told me today they have no intention of filling davis' position.....and the district didn't provide us any update on its financial status. eric harris, parent, "get it together...yeah...get it together." eric harris told me he has three kids in huntsville city schoolsand wants answers as where the district stands financially. eric harris, parent, "they won't get the education they need because if you don't have money that means teachers would get cut." the 20-19 budget has millions in spending cuts throughout the district---but didn't have cuts that would impact jobs. however--the district has the ability to adjust the budget throughout the year. at thursday night's school board meeting, the board accepted the resignation ofwillie davis who served as the director of finance. davis's boss bob hagood is the district's deputy superintendent of finance. hagood is who informed the board in august about its financial problems after an error was made by his department. school board president elisa ferrell told me over the phone that davis was in charge of bank reconciliations, making sure bills were paid and depositing money in a timely manner. ferrell told me she couldn't say if davis made any errors that were a part of the district's financial problems...becau se his resignation is a personnel matter. and harris wants more answers from the district about the resignation. eric harris, parent "i have mixed feelings about it but i think something is going on.' now we've sent the district a request for davis's personnel file to learn more about his history with the district. we are waiting to hear back about our request tonight. live in