Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment for Prostrate Cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when prostate cancer is caught early, there are effective treatments that can provide a cure. now a new trial is evaluating patients with advanced cases of the disease. waay 31 alyssa martin eighty-five-year old ralph stuart has been battling prostate cancer for the past nine years. at first, the cancer was slow-growing, but by 2011, his disease took a turn. cg austine stuart ralph's wife in: :12 out: :18 "at that time, it started to spread, spread to the bones." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :28 out: :31 ralph's doctors tried hormone treatment but his cancer kept spreading. that's when the stuarts found doctor akash patnaik . patnaik was enrolling patients in a cutting-edge clinical trial known as checkmate 650. austine stuart in: :31 out: :42 "with the psa elevating so much and nothing else seemed to work we said this won't hurt." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :47 out: :51 patients in the trial receive an i-v infusion of two drugs that boost the immune system: ipilimumab and nivolumab . cg akash patnaik, md, phd oncologist university of chicago in: :51 out: 1:02 "we are trying to enhance the ability of the good immune cells, the t-cells are able to enter the tumor and overcome this fortress of immunosuppressi on." vo/narration...... doctor patnaik says when given separately, the drugs have little effect on patients with advanced prostate cancer, but together certain patients, like ralph stuart do very well. akash patnaik, md, phd in: 1:13 out: 1:19 "he had a very dramatic response even after receiving the first cycle of treatment." vo/narration...... at it's highest, ralph's p-s-a level, a measure of prostate cancer, was over 500. right now, it's not detectable, the sign of a possible cure. austine stuart in: 1:29 out: 1:32 "there is a solution for a lot of people." the two drugs have already gained f-d-a approval for advanced kidney cancer and lung cancer, lets get a check of our weather the two drugs have already gained f-d-a approval for advanced