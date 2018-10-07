Clear
Kirby Wallace Captured

The eight day manhunt for double murder suspect Kirby Wallace ended with his capture after being spotted behind a chicken pen by a truck

Posted: Fri Oct 05 10:26:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 10:26:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

still followingbrea king news-- the eight day manhunt for the double murder suspect kirby wallace is over. police captured hiim just before10 30 am after a creditable sighting in stewart county . according to reports he was spotted behind a chicken pen by a truck. there was a 20 thousand dollar reward for his capture . we will have more
