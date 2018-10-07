Speech to Text for Doug Jones on Kavanaugh

day off... breaking news -- brett kavanaough supreme court nomination passed the key senate vote 51 to 49 within the last hour there are now just over 30 hours until a final vote on kavanough's nomination several senators have not said how they will vote.. but alabama senator doug jones spoke with reporters just this morning. he said that the vote was stillup in the air .. but he also said he thought kavanaough's speech was unprofessional i think what was persuasive was his testimony the other day, which was clearly not off the cuff. it was clearly emotional. and it should be. if this did not happen, he should vigorously defend himself. but he went beyond that. he went into partisan attacks, personal attacks on some senators. totally inappropriate, showing a temperament that is unbecoming a judge, much less a supreme court nominee. there weremore than 300 arrests at the capitol on thursday, deeply divided senators will cast a procedural vote that could pave the way