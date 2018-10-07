Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

family members. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the work week comes to close with another day of heat.temperatures climb back to the lower 90s this afternoon and with humidity, it will feel more like upper 90s.we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as clouds build a bit during the afternoon.a stray shower can't be ruled, but the majority of the valley will just be hot and dry today. the weekend won't be vastly different.overnight lows continue in the upper 60s and highs reach the lower 90s both saturday and sunday.rain won't be an issue.next week, the stubborn ridge of high pressure that's been driving this sunny, hot weather pattern finally starts to break down.at first, it's just an isolated shower monday and tuesday.expect more widespread scattered showers and a few storms by mid-week. on your morning. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast,