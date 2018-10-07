Clear

ATF: Fire Was Set on Purpose in Birmingham

ATF: Fire Was Set on Purpose in Birmingham

Posted: Fri Oct 05 08:03:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 08:03:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

-- and wallace knows it well. this morning officials in birmingham are searching for a suspect who they say purposely set an apartment complex in birmingham on fire. the massive fire leveled a complex that was under construction last week. one firefighter was injured. there's a 5-thousand dollar reward for information leading
