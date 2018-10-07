Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

we begin with waay 31's jefferson tyler the road here at university and wynn is once again open and moving freely. but hours ago that was not the case as the roadway was blocked off due to an accident between an suv and an 18 wheeler. huntsville police told me that the furniture truck was fully stopped when it was hit. the driver of the suv suffered minor injuries and was trapped inside his vehicle. police told me that at this time no one has been ticketed for the accident. decatur utilities and the city of decatur are facing a wrongful death suit this morning karen jenkins was killed in april when she was driving down a decatur street and a water valve cover went airborne and hit her in the head ... killing her her family member filed the suit this week najahe this morning, limestone county deputies are on the lookout for a suspect involved in multiple burglaries. sheriff's deputies are still looking for kenneth wilburn. donald patrick and thomas williams junior were arrested in connection to the burglaries. authorities in stewart county, tennessee are investigating what they call a "credible sighting" of kirby wallace. according to the abc station in nashville, this is the third possible sighting of the accused murderer and the seventh day law enforcement tried to find him. the reward for his capture is now 20 thousand dollars. najahe? happening today, the senate has a procedural vote scheduled on brett kavanaugh's supreme court nomination-- with the actual vote possibly happening saturday. there are 3 key republicans who haven't announced how they'll vote. just 2 republican "no's" could sink the nomination. happening today ... the first frontier airlines flight is taking off from the rocket city ... starting today you'll have access to direct flights from denver and orlando ... the first flight lands in huntsville this morning at 10:35 ... the huntsville fire and rescue squad will conduct a live training exercise starting at 9-30 this morning. it will take place at a home on annandale road southeast. crews will set that house on fire. there will be signs around the area alerting drivers to the exercise. happening today, parkway place mall is hosting an event for breast cancer research and awareness. the event starts at 5pm - huntsville firefighters will strut down the cat walk - for a mall wide fashion show - it's all part of the real men wear pink campaign. happening tomorrow, waay 31 partnering with the 16th annual rocket city buddy walk. the event is from 10 -2 at the huntsville jaycess building. and there will be activities for the entire family. the event will help promote acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome. this theis year i'm honored to lead the walk and home you join us . let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?