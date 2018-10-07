Speech to Text for UNA adds women's golf team

new at ten... the university of north alabama added a new sports program to their roster! waay 31's lauren cavasinni takes us out to robert trent jones golf course where she meet the coaches and players of one of these new teams. annalee stephens/una women's golf: "it's exciting. i mean we're making history by doing it so just to be a part of it is something special." annalee stephens and six other women make up the golf team at the university of north alabama. last year two women's sports teams beach volleyball and golf-didn't even exist yet. but now what was once just an idea has come to life. emily lankford/una women's golf: "it's incredible because it's not an opportunity that people get very often so it's a really awesome opportunity." una's athletic department made the announcement in decemberthey would discontinue its women's indoor and outdoor track program to make room for these two new teams. neil self/una women's golf coach: "it's exciting, with the transition to d1 and getting on the ground level of that transition, being amongst it all, starting this program it's just really exciting." lc su: "it's a lot of first for this lions team. it's their first year as a women's golf program here at una, it's also their first year as a division one team, earlier this week they had their first tournament as a team, and it's neil self's first year as a head coach." self was a former assistant coach on the men's team at una then he was asked to help in the recruiting process for the women's team now he's head honcho. neil self/una women's golf coach: " i knew the facilities and knew the area and then once i recruited these athletes i knew them and then just kinda naturally i wanted to take over as head coach and i was glad that was offered to me." self says the transition from a men's to women's coach wasn't hard. neil self/una women's golf coach: " there's really no difference, it's just mechanics and psychology." the team is made up of seven women who all decided to make a change and help build the lions women's golf program. annalee stephens/una women's golf: "i think starting something and putting it in the right direction would be like, i don't know, amazing." and although golf is an individual sport these girls are ready to be a team. annalee stephens/una women's golf: i want una's name, no matter who's it is, to be up there in the top 5, top 10. i just want us to represent well, i don't care who it is." the una women's golf team finished nineth in the austin peay tournament they competed in earlier this week . chief