Child Hit by Car Mirror

A child was hit by the mirror of a car while crossing the road to get to her school bus

Posted: Thu Oct 04 10:18:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 10:18:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Child Hit by Car Mirror

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. and i'm bill young has the day off. new at midday -- capshaw road is now back open after a student was hit by a mirror of a passing car... according to police, the girl was hit while crossing the road to her school bus just after 7 am . the girl suffered minor injures and was able to board the bus after the incident. state troopers told waay 31 that the "stop" sign on the school bus was not deployed when it happened, but neither the driver of the bus or car is considered at fault in
