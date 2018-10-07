Clear

Calhoun's "Explore Manufacturing" Day

Calhoun's "Explore Manufacturing" Day

Posted: Thu Oct 04 08:03:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 08:03:16 PDT 2018
10 am to 5 pm. also happening today.. calhoun community college will host "explore manufacturing", t promote careers in manufacturing. this is also a local event for national manufacturing day for tomorrow, october5th. calhoun will host more than 700 high school students from the tennessee valley, giving them an opportunity to network with employers and current calhoun students working
