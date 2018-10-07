Speech to Text for Calhoun's "Explore Manufacturing" Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10 am to 5 pm. also happening today.. calhoun community college will host "explore manufacturing", t promote careers in manufacturing. this is also a local event for national manufacturing day for tomorrow, october5th. calhoun will host more than 700 high school students from the tennessee valley, giving them an opportunity to network with employers and current calhoun students working