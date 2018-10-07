Clear

AT&T Hosting a Hiring Event

Posted: Thu Oct 04 08:00:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 08:00:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today--- at&t is hosting a hiring event--offering full-time position to those in the rocket city... there are job openings for full-time customer service representatives . this is a result of the companies continuous investment in the state of alabama. they employ more that 48 hundred people. the event will take place at the at&t call center in huntsville
