Wanted For Murder and Arson

Wanted For Murder and Arson

Posted: Thu Oct 04 07:51:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 07:51:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

released. happening now-- it's day 7 of a manhunt for an accused murderer-- and police in stewart county, tennessee are now changing their search area. they're looking for kirby wallace -- who they think killed a woman and set a house on fire -- before killing another man and stealing his truck! authorities thought they spotted him from the air -- but people on the ground couldn't locate him.
