Booked into Limestone Co. Jail

information we find both on air and online. a man has been arrested in connection to a wreck in limestone county that killed a man. scotty moss faces charges of reckless murder and dui assault. that crash happened on zehner road on tuesday. 37-year-old jason reed was pronounced dead at the scene. his daughter was airlifted to huntsville hospital. reed's brother told us the 2 were on their way home from picking up supplies for a
