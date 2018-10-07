Speech to Text for Possible Property Tax Increase

people in madison are discussing theidea of paying more in property tax-- all in the name of education. it's to help stay on track with the growth in the city. waay31's jefferson tyler is live this morning with a break down of the proposed increase. jefferson. madison city school superintendent robbie parker is proposing a 20 percent tax hike to help stay ahead of growth in the district. last night was one of two meetings where community members can give their ideas or ask questions. these meetings come after parker unveiled his plan in september. parker's plan includes building a new elementary and middle school-- along with adding onto the current high schools. that 20 percent tax hike-- if approved-- would even out to an extra 120 dollars on your property taxes a year for every hundred thousand dollars your house is worth. some parents at last night's meeting told waay 31, they were not happy to find out about the proposed increase. "i'm kind of a personal finance guy. when i hear the 'it's just a little bit of money right now. couple hundred dollars.' to me that's a lot of money when i need it later on and to me it's not clear if it's needed." now the city of madison and the state legislature must first approve the hike before people would be able to vote on it. parker says he's hoping for a special election in 2019 on the tax hike.