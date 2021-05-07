Rocket City Trash Pandas 2021 Home Schedule

Photo Gallery 1 Images
All 60 home games of the Rocket City Trash Pandas' inaugural season will air live on WAAY Channel 31.6, This TV.
Click the image above to see the schedule.
Get more information on the team and buy tickets HERE
Watch them all on WAAY Channel 31.6, This TV!
All 60 home games of the Rocket City Trash Pandas' inaugural season will air live on WAAY Channel 31.6, This TV.
Click the image above to see the schedule.
Get more information on the team and buy tickets HERE
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76359
|1519
|Mobile
|40875
|804
|Madison
|34676
|503
|Tuscaloosa
|25717
|451
|Montgomery
|24308
|585
|Shelby
|23389
|248
|Baldwin
|21093
|307
|Lee
|15844
|169
|Calhoun
|14481
|313
|Morgan
|14281
|279
|Etowah
|13813
|353
|Marshall
|12203
|222
|Houston
|10553
|280
|Elmore
|10036
|205
|Limestone
|9952
|150
|Cullman
|9647
|193
|St. Clair
|9634
|239
|Lauderdale
|9413
|241
|DeKalb
|8821
|185
|Talladega
|8210
|175
|Walker
|7222
|277
|Autauga
|6914
|108
|Jackson
|6803
|111
|Blount
|6645
|136
|Colbert
|6291
|134
|Coffee
|5503
|118
|Dale
|4826
|111
|Russell
|4400
|38
|Chilton
|4263
|111
|Franklin
|4254
|82
|Covington
|4120
|117
|Tallapoosa
|4006
|152
|Escambia
|3932
|76
|Chambers
|3559
|123
|Dallas
|3544
|151
|Clarke
|3508
|61
|Marion
|3111
|100
|Pike
|3101
|77
|Lawrence
|2998
|98
|Winston
|2737
|72
|Bibb
|2604
|63
|Marengo
|2491
|64
|Geneva
|2487
|77
|Pickens
|2337
|60
|Barbour
|2307
|57
|Hale
|2225
|77
|Butler
|2158
|69
|Fayette
|2120
|62
|Henry
|1887
|44
|Cherokee
|1843
|45
|Randolph
|1799
|41
|Monroe
|1770
|40
|Washington
|1670
|39
|Macon
|1586
|50
|Clay
|1559
|56
|Crenshaw
|1519
|57
|Cleburne
|1487
|41
|Lamar
|1418
|34
|Lowndes
|1385
|53
|Wilcox
|1270
|29
|Bullock
|1230
|41
|Conecuh
|1101
|29
|Perry
|1075
|26
|Coosa
|1071
|28
|Sumter
|1043
|32
|Greene
|923
|34
|Choctaw
|604
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95525
|1616
|Davidson
|89317
|933
|Knox
|50606
|634
|Hamilton
|44219
|493
|Rutherford
|43026
|434
|Williamson
|27986
|217
|Sumner
|23978
|349
|Montgomery
|20232
|225
|Wilson
|18779
|233
|Out of TN
|18392
|97
|Unassigned
|17048
|134
|Sullivan
|16760
|294
|Blount
|15486
|193
|Bradley
|15010
|149
|Washington
|14582
|245
|Maury
|13493
|172
|Sevier
|13377
|175
|Putnam
|11376
|175
|Madison
|11164
|242
|Robertson
|9755
|131
|Anderson
|8758
|172
|Hamblen
|8604
|173
|Greene
|7864
|155
|Tipton
|7349
|103
|Coffee
|6903
|121
|Dickson
|6835
|110
|Cumberland
|6726
|132
|Carter
|6628
|158
|Gibson
|6524
|145
|McMinn
|6506
|98
|Bedford
|6502
|128
|Roane
|6281
|105
|Jefferson
|6198
|124
|Loudon
|6124
|69
|Hawkins
|6050
|107
|Lawrence
|5930
|87
|Monroe
|5837
|95
|Warren
|5548
|81
|Dyer
|5423
|106
|Franklin
|5146
|90
|Fayette
|5061
|77
|Cheatham
|4547
|55
|Obion
|4538
|96
|Cocke
|4496
|99
|Lincoln
|4352
|63
|Rhea
|4343
|75
|Marshall
|4186
|58
|Campbell
|4154
|63
|Weakley
|4125
|64
|Giles
|3995
|100
|Henderson
|3788
|76
|White
|3632
|70
|Macon
|3617
|78
|Carroll
|3614
|83
|Hardin
|3571
|67
|Hardeman
|3518
|64
|Lauderdale
|3185
|44
|Henry
|3179
|76
|Claiborne
|3177
|73
|Marion
|3125
|47
|Scott
|3116
|45
|Overton
|3008
|61
|Wayne
|2961
|34
|Hickman
|2838
|46
|McNairy
|2816
|54
|DeKalb
|2795
|54
|Smith
|2774
|39
|Haywood
|2711
|62
|Grainger
|2625
|50
|Trousdale
|2500
|22
|Morgan
|2497
|39
|Fentress
|2413
|47
|Johnson
|2408
|39
|Chester
|2143
|51
|Bledsoe
|2140
|11
|Polk
|2076
|24
|Crockett
|2034
|48
|Unicoi
|2034
|49
|Cannon
|1920
|31
|Union
|1905
|34
|Humphreys
|1795
|26
|Grundy
|1792
|34
|Lake
|1703
|26
|Sequatchie
|1697
|29
|Benton
|1659
|40
|Decatur
|1586
|39
|Lewis
|1581
|26
|Meigs
|1388
|25
|Stewart
|1324
|28
|Jackson
|1319
|36
|Clay
|1101
|31
|Houston
|1093
|33
|Perry
|1066
|28
|Moore
|1010
|17
|Van Buren
|846
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|589
|12