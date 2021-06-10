Clear
Late home runs power Trash Pandas over Smokies

Four Trash Pandas homered in the 6-4 win.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas are winners of four straight after a power show lifted them over the Tennessee Smokies Thursday.

Rocket City slugged four home runs in the 6-4 win. Izzy Wilson now holds the lead in the Double-A South with nine after hitting two Thursday.

Torii Hunter Jr. hit the game’s final homer, a two-run shot that gave the Trash Pandas a 6-4 lead in the ninth.

Cooper Criswell went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five.

Nathan Bates earned the win after pitching two perfect innings to close the book on this one.

The teams are back at it at 6:oo p.m. Friday.

