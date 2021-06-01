Kyle Tyler's big week earns him Double-A honor

Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher, Kyle Tyler, earns the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week award!

The Trash Pandas released the following on the honor:

Tyler made one start for the Trash Pandas last week and was stellar. Facing the first-place Birmingham Barons on May 26, Tyler kept the powerful Barons offense off the board with 6.0 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one walk with a career-high nine strikeouts to earn his second win of the season in a 1-0 Trash Pandas victory.

For the season, Tyler has a 2-1 record with a 2.53 ERA (6 ER/21.1 IP) with seven walks and 23 strikeouts over his first four starts for the Trash Pandas. His ERA currently ranks seventh in Double-A South. Tyler enters the month of June on a 15.2 scoreless inning streak.

In his first start for Rocket City, Tyler took the loss in the second game of the season on May 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. On May 12, he kept the Trash Pandas in the game after giving up 3 earned runs over 4.2 innings vs. Tennessee. Rocket City went on to earn a 6-4 win, their first at Toyota Field. Tyler then posted the best outing by a Rocket City starter this season with 7.0 scoreless innings to beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on the road on May 19. He continued his dominant run with the win over the Barons on May 26.

Tyler has spent his entire four-year professional career with the Los Angeles Angels after being selected in the 20th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. The 2021 season marks his first at the Double-A level.

Tyler is set to take the mound for the Trash Pandas (10-14) on Tuesday night as they continue their homestand with the opener of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (15-9). First pitch from Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.