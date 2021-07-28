From selling houses to hitting home runs, Mitch Nay has multiple careers

One Trash Panda’s player is glad to be back on the field this season unlike during the pandemic when he had to find other work.

Wednesday, WAAY31 caught up with the team's resident real estate agent.

Before Mitch Nay was selling out Toyota Field with the Trash Pandas, he was selling houses.

That's what happens if you don't have baseball to play for the first time in your life...

"I would just see if people were interested in moving or selling their home and if there was something I could do to help that process," Nay said.

Turns out, he loved it!

"It was good to meet new people, and use my brain in a totally different way," Nay added.

Playing ball six days a week in Alabama doesn't really help him sell houses in Arizona, where he's from. But the 27-year-old says the two careers actually have similarities.

"If you're on a team you need to communicate if you're covering a bag, or getting a bunt," Nay said. "In real estate, you need to communicate with a client."

Nay is third in the Double A-South league with 16 home runs, but his real estate stat sheet needs a boost.

"I sold one house, just one," he said with a laugh.

But he got some other things out of his first year in the housing biz...liked a LinkedIn profile.

"So that's another thing I can say I learned during covid, I have a profile now," Nay added.

He's not currently showing homes, but said Toyota Field would be an easy sell.

"It's a nice piece of real estate in an up-and-coming area in Madison, Alabama," Nay said. "Won't be wont be on the market long, it's a hot market, so if you wanna take a look, I'll come give you a tour."