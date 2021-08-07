Clear

Davis Daniel dominates in Trash Pandas 14-2 win

The former Auburn Tiger struck out 11 in eight scoreless innings.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas dominated the Lookouts 14-2 on Saturday night.

Former Auburn Tiger Davis Daniel carried the load for Rocket City, tossing eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and punching out 11 as he picked up his first win.

Daniel got some assistance from an offensive explosion that saw six Trash Pandas record multi-hit games. Ray-Patrick Didder drove in three and Anthony Mulrine drove in four as Rocket City moved back to .500 (40-40).

The Trash Pandas will wrap up their series with Chattanooga on Sunday but stay in Tennessee to start a series with the Smokies on Tuesday.

