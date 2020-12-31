At The Furniture Source our name says it all. Our selection is just that, straight from the Source. We offer a wide variety of both stationary and reclining furniture at prices you won’t believe. How are we able to offer such high quality such low prices? Because we are The Source!

Decatur: 935 Wimberly Drive Decatur, AL

256-445-6818



Florence: 1251 Florence Blvd Florence, AL

256-284-7599