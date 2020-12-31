Spring-Green Lawncare

Proudly Serving Huntsville, AL



Hello, I’m Patrick Rentz, owner of Spring-Green Lawn Care in Hunstville. As your locally owned and operated lawn care professionals since 2016, we have a strong commitment to our neighbors in Hunstville, Madison, Meridianville, Harvest and the surrounding area with excellent professional lawn care services. We do things the way you would, if only you had the time.



I would be happy to assist you with any of your lawn and tree care needs with our services including Core Aeration, Lime Treatment, Grub Control, Lawn Disease Control, and Total Lawn Insect Control. From preventing annual grassy weeds from germinating in your lawn to providing the right amount of fertilizer for your turf type, we’ll keep your South Alabama lawn lush and healthy.