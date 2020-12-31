Brittany Harry was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, but is very excited to now be living in Alabama! From St. Louis Brittany traveled to Cape Girardeau, MO where she went to college at Southeast Missouri State University. That's also where Brittany got her start in TV news. While pursing her degree, Brittany worked in production at KFVS until she graduated in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism. Brittany began reporting at WFIE in Evansville, Indiana. She spent 2 years in Indiana before moving to Cincinnati, Ohio where she was a reporter at WXIX for 3 years. Brittany has a true passion for story telling and keeping local communities informed. Brittany is thrilled to now be reporting for WAAY 31 and anchoring on the weekends too. She welcomes you to reach out to her anytime, whether it be with a story idea or your favorite North Alabama recommendation!

Brittany comes to the Rocket City from Cincinnati, OH.

Decatur City Schools officials say Rodney Randell has passed away after battling a lengthy illness.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they're investigating after an inmate died at Huntsville Hospital following a medical episode.

According to our sister station ABC 33/40, the body of 40-year-old Kelvin Watford was found around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Leeia Yvonne Long has been found safe.