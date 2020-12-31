Nakell Williams

Nakell comes to WAAY from Macon, Georgia. Title: Evening Anchor Nakell Williams TV NakellWill

Nakell Williams, an award-winning journalist joined WAAY 31 in September 2021 as an evening anchor. She joined the team after serving as an anchor/reporter for WGXA Fox 24/ABC 16 in Macon, Georgia. Nakell moved to Georgia from Richmond, Virginia after working for WRIC-TV 8 as a multi-media journalist covering the Tri-Cities region including Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell.

While at WRIC, Nakell provided hard-hitting coverage of one of the biggest financial crises in the history of Petersburg, Virginia. Her stories exposed unprecedented government mismanagement, theft and budgeting discrepancies in excess of$18M within the City of Petersburg. As a part of the WRIC team, Nakell also covered John Hinckley, Jr.’s release from prison in 2016. Hinckley was released from prison after serving more than 30 years for shooting President Ronald Reagan, a Secret Service agent, D.C. police officer and James Brady, President Reagan’s press secretary. During her tenure with WRIC, Nakell interviewed newsmakers including former vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine and Gold Star Father Khizr Khan.

Nakell also spent time working in Waterville and Augusta, Maine. She served as the bureau chief and state capitol reporter for WABI-TV 5 covering the LePage Administration.

She spent the early years of her career reporting and anchoring nightly newscasts for WEIU-TV News Watch in Charleston, Illinois. Prior to joining WEIU, Nakell worked for CBS affiliate WBTW News 13 in Florence, South Carolina as an editor and newsroom assistant. While at News 13, Nakell earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Francis Marion University. She also studied abroad at the Universidad Internacional in Cuernavaca, Mexico and earned a master's degree in public administration/public policy from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. After her time at Clark Atlanta, Nakell had the privilege of serving administrations on both sides of the isle including Governor David Paterson, Governor Eliot Spitzer and Governor Sonny Perdue focusing on public issues including community & economic development and environmental conservation. She helped managed program-budgets aimed at eliminating social and economic barriers facing the people of Georgia and New York.

In her spare time, Nakell volunteers and devotes her energy to organizations that combat domestic violence and advocate for the empowerment of women and children. Her favorite things to do include enjoying time outdoors, running, traveling and spending time with her husband, sons, family and friends. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., an organization founded in 1908 and has a global commitment to servant-leadership. Nakell also serves as a board member of the nonprofit Four Giving Hearts which promotes responsible citizenship with emphasis on education, health, family, and community.

Nakell is a native of sunny South Carolina.

