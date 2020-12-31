Chris Tatum

Chris is returning to WAAY after working all over the south. Title: Morning Anchor

Chris Tatum wears the title “TV News Veteran” like a badge of honor. In his 20-some-odd years as a broadcast journalist, he has held a front row seat to some of the biggest stories and issues of our time. From devastating tornadoes and hurricanes, to crime and terrorism, to the triumph of the human spirit, Chris has covered it all.

Chris joined the WAAY 31 team – THIS TIME – in September of 2021, as co-anchor of WAAY 31 Morning News. He previously worked at WAAY 31 from 2000-2001 as its Sand Mountain Bureau Chief. “I left Huntsville, eager to see where my career would take me, and have spent the past several years trying to get back,” He explains. “I love Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley.”

He began his broadcasting career in 1985 at a small-town radio station in Northeast Mississippi where he grew up. He left radio briefly to serve a seven-year hitch in the U.S. Navy, but the broadcasting bug had bit him, and in 1993 he left the Navy to once again pursue his dream of becoming a TV News anchor.

Since then, Chris has worked at radio stations in both Mississippi and Tennessee, including world-famous WSM radio, best known for its flagship program the Grand Ole Opry. It was also in Tennessee where Chris finally transitioned to television, first anchoring at a small cable station in Murfreesboro, and later reporting for Nashville’s highly acclaimed WSMV TV and WZTV.

Chris also worked at Birmingham’s prestigious ABC 33/40, as well as TV stations in Savannah, Georgia and Tupelo, Mississippi. He has even filed reports for ABC, CNN, and The Weather Channel.

A self-described “news junkie,” Chris especially loves telling stories about people and their ability to overcome whatever challenges life throws at them.

When he’s not working, Chris enjoys reading, exploring The Tennessee Valley, and spending time with his cats.

