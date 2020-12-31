Xavier Wherry

Xavier is Reporter at WAAY
Xavier was born and raised in Madison Alabama before moving to Washington D.C. in 2018. He attended the University of North Alabama and pursued a Mass Communications degree with a focus in radio/television interactive media.
While in Washington D.C., Xavier worked for Sirius XM radio, reported as a freelancer for DMVSports1.com, and served as a play-by-play commentator for the Howard University Women’s basketball team.
Xavier is thrilled about working with the WAYY 31 team and ecstatic about returning to his homegrown roots in Huntsville. He enjoys spending time with family and friends. Physical activity is one of his hobbies. Xavier also loves to travel and relishes meeting fresh faces and building relationships."
Becky Pillsbury had a 13-year battle with cancer.
Online sellers have seen their shipping rates continue to rise.
In addition to risking your life and vehicle, your pockets could take a big hit when driving through flooded roads.
Nurse Laura Smith is nominated for Nurse of the Year.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be conducting an investigation of the events.
Plans for the new academy date back to 2019.
President Joe Biden announced a new vaccine mandate for government employees and their contractors.