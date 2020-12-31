Xavier Wherry

Xavier is Reporter at WAAY Title: Reporter

Xavier was born and raised in Madison Alabama before moving to Washington D.C. in 2018. He attended the University of North Alabama and pursued a Mass Communications degree with a focus in radio/television interactive media.

While in Washington D.C., Xavier worked for Sirius XM radio, reported as a freelancer for DMVSports1.com, and served as a play-by-play commentator for the Howard University Women’s basketball team.

Xavier is thrilled about working with the WAYY 31 team and ecstatic about returning to his homegrown roots in Huntsville. He enjoys spending time with family and friends. Physical activity is one of his hobbies. Xavier also loves to travel and relishes meeting fresh faces and building relationships."

