Matt Kroschel

Matt Kroschel returns to North Alabama

Colorado native turned sweet tea fanatic Matt Kroschel returns to covering news in North Alabama, a place he calls “one of the best places to live in the country”

Kroschel joins WAAY 31 as a senior reporter and anchor after more than a decade covering news across the country.

Kroschel grew up in the mountains of Colorado, the son of the county undersheriff and began his journalism career working in high school at his hometown daily newspaper as a photographer and reporter.

Kroschel started his television broadcasting career anchoring and reporting in Grand Junction Colorado, where he also attended college.

Matt spent 2012-2015 working as a journalist covering North Alabama before being called back to cover Colorado news, serving as the Mountain Newsroom bureau chief reporter for CBS News in Denver.

Matt is an Emmy Award winning and multiple nominated journalist with a passion for his community.

Matt and his family, that includes three rescue dogs and a cat named Gris call Madison Country home.

When not tracking down great stories, you can find Matt chasing waterfalls, paddling down local rivers and cycling on the greenways.

Matt frequently breaks news first and posts lots of quality pet related content on his social media channels.

He invites you to follow along and send him your story ideas or questions you want answered. You can also send him your secret family recipes or pointers on off the beaten path Alabama adventures.