Nicole Zedeck

Nicole Zedeck is a reporter at WAAY 31. Title: Reporter nzedeck@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/NicoleZedeckWAAY31 https://twitter.com/NicoleWAAY31

Nicole grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Her passion for journalism grew as she traveled to all seven continents and learned about the power of storytelling and how it connects people from all across the globe.

Nicole went to Chapman University in Orange, California to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Chapman, she interned with Dateline NBC and Nightly News with Lester Holt where she thrived in the fast-paced news environment. Nicole is looking forward to starting her career in Rocket City and building connections within the community.

When she’s not reporting, Nicole loves to travel, backpack, cook, and explore the Huntsville food scene!