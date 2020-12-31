Olivia Schueller

Olivia is a reporter for WAAY 31. Title: Reporter oschuller@waaytv.com

Olivia Schueller is a proud New Jersey native. Since the time she could watch the television screen, she has aspired to be a storyteller.

She graduated from Quinnipiac University in December 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. She was a member of Lambda Pi Eta, the communications honor society. Her heart will always be in Connecticut, where her dreams became a reality.

Olivia's career began in 2018 interning at a local station in CT, WTNH News8. In the summer of 2018, she worked at WPIX in NYC as a News Intern. There she covered the Tony Awards and interviewed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge.

Her excitement and passion for storytelling only grew from there. In the spring of 2019, she interned at NBC Connecticut in the investigative unit.

Olivia made one final stop in television news before making her WAAY to Huntsville.

In the summer of 2020, Olivia interned for Weekend Today, the weekend edition of the Today Show for NBC News. At Weekend Today, she pitched and researched a story focusing on inequality in America. It aired in early July on the Saturday edition.

Outside of her work, Olivia loves spending time with her friends and family, listening to country music, writing and eating lots of sushi.