Luke Hajdasz

Luke is a reporter at WAAY. Title: Reporter lhajdasz@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/Luke-Hajdasz-WAAY-31-100798625319935/?view_public_for=100798625319935 https://twitter.com/LukeWaay

Luke is a native New Englander. He spent his entire life in Connecticut, where he grew up and later went on to pursue a journalism degree at the University of Connecticut. He graduated in December 2020. While at UConn, Luke worked as a Staff Writer at The Daily Campus, the largest daily-published college newspaper in the state. He also served as a multimedia journalist and later as News Director at UCTV, the university’s on-campus, student-run TV station.

In June 2020, Luke won the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists College Contest for video storytelling for his feature on the UConn Fire Department. He also attended and reported on the Edward R. Murrow awards banquet in New York City, one of the most prestigious awards in broadcast journalism.

When not reporting, Luke loves to swim, golf, fish and kayak and is excited to explore the best spots in North Alabama.

