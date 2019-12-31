Bridget Divers

Bridget comes to the Tennessee Valley from Virginia.

Bridget is excited to call northern Alabama her home! She knew journalism was right for her after anchoring the morning newscasts at her high school.

She studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of Maryland. Go Terps! While at school she spent a semester interning at WUSA9 with the Special Assignments Unit where she got to experience first-hand the hard work that goes into being a journalist.

During her senior year of college she was an anchor and reporter for UMD’s Capital News Service and spent much of her semester on Capitol Hill.

When Bridget is not out reporting, you can find her exploring downtown Huntsville or searching for a great cup of coffee. She is excited to start her journalism career in Rocket City!

