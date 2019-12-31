Grace Campbell

Grace joins WAAY 31 as a reporter.
I have always been someone who loves to meet people and figure out what’s going on in their lives. It wasn’t until my senior year of high school when I realized I wanted to become a reporter. It’s the best of both worlds: I get to meet new people daily and I get to report what is impacting their lives.
I am from outside of Baltimore and made my way down to Alabama to study news media at The University of Alabama. Roll Tide! During my time at UA, I interned at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa, Ala. as a weekend reporter. This internship confirmed my passion for reporting and letting the communities stories and voices be heard.
When I’m not reporting I like to hangout with friends and go on little adventures. I’m very excited to join WAAY 31 and see all North Alabama has to offer!
North Alabama Red Cross is in need of blood donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
A SNEAD State employee is making masks for her family and friends.
The Tangled String Studios is closing its music venue through 2021 due to coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|10420
|203
|Mobile
|7361
|176
|Montgomery
|5768
|138
|Madison
|4332
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|3636
|58
|Baldwin
|2727
|17
|Marshall
|2705
|26
|Shelby
|2684
|29
|Lee
|2286
|40
|Unassigned
|1986
|45
|Morgan
|1973
|13
|Etowah
|1690
|17
|DeKalb
|1498
|9
|Elmore
|1466
|34
|Walker
|1398
|57
|Dallas
|1207
|21
|Calhoun
|1157
|6
|Houston
|1139
|11
|Franklin
|1098
|20
|Russell
|1081
|1
|Limestone
|1031
|10
|St. Clair
|1015
|9
|Cullman
|985
|9
|Autauga
|932
|20
|Colbert
|922
|11
|Lauderdale
|918
|9
|Escambia
|841
|15
|Chambers
|779
|38
|Tallapoosa
|769
|78
|Talladega
|748
|9
|Butler
|718
|35
|Dale
|705
|17
|Jackson
|655
|3
|Coffee
|644
|5
|Covington
|641
|19
|Pike
|603
|7
|Blount
|601
|1
|Chilton
|600
|5
|Lowndes
|538
|24
|Barbour
|529
|4
|Marengo
|484
|13
|Marion
|484
|24
|Clarke
|440
|9
|Hale
|429
|23
|Bullock
|409
|11
|Perry
|387
|3
|Winston
|387
|10
|Wilcox
|385
|9
|Randolph
|367
|10
|Monroe
|362
|3
|Sumter
|348
|15
|Conecuh
|340
|9
|Pickens
|338
|9
|Bibb
|327
|2
|Macon
|291
|12
|Washington
|278
|10
|Choctaw
|263
|12
|Lawrence
|254
|0
|Greene
|235
|11
|Crenshaw
|229
|3
|Henry
|223
|3
|Cherokee
|205
|7
|Geneva
|192
|0
|Clay
|175
|4
|Lamar
|167
|1
|Fayette
|144
|5
|Cleburne
|101
|1
|Coosa
|85
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|18654
|264
|Davidson
|18136
|188
|Rutherford
|5514
|48
|Hamilton
|5158
|44
|Knox
|3240
|26
|Williamson
|2943
|21
|Sumner
|2925
|68
|Unassigned
|2907
|3
|Out of TN
|2631
|13
|Wilson
|1876
|20
|Trousdale
|1561
|6
|Bradley
|1492
|10
|Montgomery
|1455
|9
|Putnam
|1427
|11
|Sevier
|1401
|4
|Robertson
|1296
|16
|Hamblen
|1008
|10
|Tipton
|966
|8
|Maury
|904
|4
|Blount
|850
|7
|Bedford
|780
|10
|Macon
|770
|12
|Washington
|750
|0
|Lake
|716
|0
|Hardeman
|704
|11
|Bledsoe
|649
|1
|Madison
|636
|10
|Sullivan
|598
|6
|Loudon
|544
|3
|Fayette
|541
|8
|Dickson
|499
|1
|Anderson
|469
|4
|Cheatham
|453
|4
|Rhea
|450
|1
|Dyer
|446
|5
|Gibson
|438
|1
|McMinn
|430
|20
|Jefferson
|392
|2
|Lawrence
|388
|6
|Lauderdale
|345
|6
|Hardin
|336
|7
|Cumberland
|325
|6
|Henderson
|320
|0
|Carter
|318
|4
|Warren
|317
|3
|Coffee
|309
|0
|Cocke
|302
|1
|Greene
|295
|5
|Haywood
|294
|4
|Obion
|294
|4
|Smith
|294
|2
|Giles
|273
|5
|Monroe
|271
|7
|DeKalb
|255
|1
|Roane
|249
|1
|McNairy
|247
|2
|Hawkins
|224
|2
|Marshall
|218
|2
|Franklin
|213
|3
|Lincoln
|197
|1
|Wayne
|186
|1
|Hickman
|181
|0
|Marion
|175
|4
|White
|168
|3
|Weakley
|165
|2
|Claiborne
|163
|0
|Crockett
|162
|3
|Chester
|155
|0
|Campbell
|148
|1
|Carroll
|139
|2
|Grainger
|115
|0
|Henry
|115
|1
|Overton
|111
|1
|Polk
|110
|0
|Unicoi
|108
|0
|Decatur
|105
|0
|Cannon
|98
|0
|Jackson
|97
|0
|Grundy
|87
|2
|Union
|84
|0
|Sequatchie
|83
|0
|Meigs
|81
|0
|Humphreys
|77
|3
|Johnson
|70
|0
|Hancock
|68
|0
|Perry
|60
|0
|Morgan
|59
|1
|Stewart
|59
|0
|Scott
|57
|0
|Fentress
|56
|0
|Benton
|50
|1
|Clay
|46
|0
|Houston
|42
|0
|Moore
|37
|0
|Lewis
|34
|1
|Van Buren
|26
|0
|Pickett
|19
|1