Grace Campbell

Grace joins WAAY 31 as a reporter. Title: Grace is a reporter for WAAY-TV gcampbell@waaytv.com

I have always been someone who loves to meet people and figure out what’s going on in their lives. It wasn’t until my senior year of high school when I realized I wanted to become a reporter. It’s the best of both worlds: I get to meet new people daily and I get to report what is impacting their lives.

I am from outside of Baltimore and made my way down to Alabama to study news media at The University of Alabama. Roll Tide! During my time at UA, I interned at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa, Ala. as a weekend reporter. This internship confirmed my passion for reporting and letting the communities stories and voices be heard.

When I’m not reporting I like to hangout with friends and go on little adventures. I’m very excited to join WAAY 31 and see all North Alabama has to offer!