Max is the Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter for WAAY-TV
If you know me, you know that I love sports. From a young age, I knew that I wasn’t a strong enough athlete to play any of them at a high level. Obviously, reporting on sports became the next best thing.
My journalism career began at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. During my time on campus, I worked for various campus TV and radio stations, both on-air and off.
My first job took me to Pocatello, Idaho, where I spent two years as a general assignment reporter. It was definitely a change of pace for this New Yorker. Covering everything from plane crashes and murders to cricket invasions, my first job molded me into the man I am today.
I am excited to join the WAAY 31 team and see all that North Alabama has to offer.
The MLB announced it will start its season in July, but minor league teams are still unsure what that means for them, if anything.
The Alabama Department of Labor has received in excess of 3,000 claims of refusal of work. Those who are claiming unemployment but have job opportunities could lose benefits or be charged with fraud.
Hospitalizations in Madison County have seen a considerable increase over the past two weeks and officials are asking community members to wear masks in an effort to cut down the spread.
A group is working to sew and distribute mask to those in need all across Alabama.
Protesters are still unhappy with the way the Huntsville Police Department handled a number of recent gatherings, notably that of June 3.
The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas saw its first action during a round robin baseball tournament featuring high school age players.
People don't often come into contact physical contact with one another at normal gyms. Martial arts gyms are a different story.
Some event attendees were upset that local official didn't address or apologize for what happened during protests last Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|3394
|87
|Jefferson
|3187
|129
|Mobile
|3164
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|1665
|35
|Marshall
|1182
|9
|Lee
|959
|36
|Shelby
|843
|23
|Morgan
|818
|2
|Franklin
|799
|10
|Madison
|753
|6
|Walker
|731
|12
|Elmore
|706
|12
|Dallas
|687
|7
|Butler
|582
|27
|Chambers
|529
|27
|Tallapoosa
|524
|69
|Autauga
|463
|10
|Etowah
|453
|12
|Baldwin
|449
|9
|DeKalb
|445
|5
|Unassigned
|440
|12
|Lowndes
|424
|17
|Russell
|391
|0
|Pike
|373
|4
|Houston
|372
|4
|Bullock
|332
|10
|Coffee
|326
|1
|Cullman
|326
|3
|Lauderdale
|323
|4
|Colbert
|314
|5
|Limestone
|294
|0
|Barbour
|287
|1
|Sumter
|271
|12
|Hale
|264
|19
|Wilcox
|257
|8
|Covington
|254
|4
|Marengo
|248
|11
|Clarke
|230
|5
|St. Clair
|219
|2
|Calhoun
|212
|5
|Dale
|209
|0
|Talladega
|193
|6
|Winston
|193
|2
|Choctaw
|185
|12
|Marion
|179
|12
|Chilton
|178
|2
|Pickens
|174
|6
|Escambia
|172
|6
|Monroe
|171
|2
|Blount
|165
|1
|Jackson
|163
|3
|Greene
|157
|6
|Conecuh
|151
|3
|Macon
|150
|7
|Randolph
|147
|9
|Bibb
|138
|1
|Henry
|123
|4
|Crenshaw
|118
|3
|Perry
|96
|0
|Washington
|94
|6
|Lawrence
|81
|0
|Fayette
|60
|1
|Lamar
|59
|0
|Cherokee
|56
|7
|Geneva
|53
|0
|Coosa
|52
|1
|Clay
|34
|2
|Cleburne
|23
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|8490
|170
|Davidson
|8062
|102
|Rutherford
|2211
|33
|Hamilton
|2176
|29
|Trousdale
|1469
|5
|Sumner
|1231
|51
|Williamson
|840
|14
|Knox
|740
|5
|Robertson
|722
|10
|Lake
|690
|0
|Putnam
|675
|7
|Wilson
|658
|15
|Bledsoe
|616
|1
|Out of TN
|604
|8
|Tipton
|571
|4
|Sevier
|489
|3
|Bedford
|445
|4
|Montgomery
|407
|6
|Bradley
|406
|3
|Unassigned
|271
|0
|Hardeman
|260
|1
|Rhea
|257
|0
|Maury
|248
|2
|Loudon
|243
|1
|Macon
|235
|3
|Fayette
|224
|2
|Madison
|201
|2
|McMinn
|192
|17
|Dyer
|181
|0
|Cheatham
|177
|0
|Hamblen
|156
|4
|Cumberland
|152
|3
|Dickson
|150
|0
|Blount
|142
|3
|Monroe
|115
|4
|Washington
|109
|0
|Coffee
|102
|0
|Lawrence
|97
|3
|Lauderdale
|84
|1
|Gibson
|80
|1
|Anderson
|79
|2
|Sullivan
|77
|2
|Hardin
|76
|5
|Obion
|74
|1
|Jefferson
|73
|0
|Franklin
|69
|3
|Wayne
|69
|0
|Hickman
|66
|0
|Greene
|58
|2
|Haywood
|57
|2
|Grundy
|55
|1
|White
|55
|3
|Marion
|54
|4
|Smith
|53
|1
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Lincoln
|51
|0
|Marshall
|49
|1
|McNairy
|47
|0
|Warren
|46
|0
|Overton
|45
|0
|DeKalb
|44
|0
|Weakley
|44
|1
|Giles
|42
|0
|Hawkins
|42
|2
|Roane
|41
|0
|Henry
|37
|0
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Polk
|36
|0
|Carter
|34
|1
|Cocke
|32
|0
|Meigs
|31
|0
|Crockett
|28
|3
|Perry
|28
|0
|Campbell
|27
|1
|Johnson
|27
|0
|Henderson
|26
|0
|Grainger
|25
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Cannon
|23
|0
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|1
|Stewart
|19
|0
|Claiborne
|18
|0
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Chester
|16
|0
|Decatur
|16
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Clay
|12
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Benton
|9
|1
|Union
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|6
|0
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Pickett
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0