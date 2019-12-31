Max Cohan

Max is the Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter for WAAY-TV Title: Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter mcohan@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/Max-Cohan-WAAY-31-108472100900697 @MaxWAAY31

If you know me, you know that I love sports. From a young age, I knew that I wasn’t a strong enough athlete to play any of them at a high level. Obviously, reporting on sports became the next best thing.

My journalism career began at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. During my time on campus, I worked for various campus TV and radio stations, both on-air and off.

My first job took me to Pocatello, Idaho, where I spent two years as a general assignment reporter. It was definitely a change of pace for this New Yorker. Covering everything from plane crashes and murders to cricket invasions, my first job molded me into the man I am today.

I am excited to join the WAAY 31 team and see all that North Alabama has to offer.

