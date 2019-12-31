He was named as one of Broadcasting & Cable magazine's Digital All-Stars "on the front lines of transforming the broadcast industry" and a media influencer by the Local Media Association.

He has been the GM at Huntsville's WAAY-TV for the past five years. Previously, he was based in Monterey, CA as President of Cowles California Media Company, which owned or operated six television stations on California's Central Coast.

Starting as a reporter and anchor, Paul Dughi has a career spanning three decades. He has worked at various TV stations throughout the country, including stints as Producer, Executive Producer, News Director, General Manager, and Group President.

Recent Posts by Paul Dughi

If you’re looking for hard data on what’s happened to brands that increased or decreased marketing during and after a crisis or recession, I’ve compiled the results of 11 studies into this article. Every single one shows the same thing: the companies that stayed the course or increased their marketing efforts grew at significant rates compared to their competitors.

Doug Jones has a big lead in donations with more than double the amount Republican Bradley Byrne has raised. While most of Byrne's campaign funds have been raised from Alabama donors, most of Jones money has come from out-of-state sources.

For the 22nd year, WAAY-TV has teamed with The Ark of Huntsville to raise money for the no-kill animal shelter.

U-6 Unlimited Hydroplane driver Jimmy Shane wins the Southern Cup at HydroFest in Guntersville. He called it "redemption" from last year's race where he finished second by less than a half of a second.

A course record, a small collision, and a great day of racing as the hydroplane returned to Lake Guntersville for the Southern Cup.

Huntsville beat Birmingham 4-2 in the President's Cup to win back-to-back SPHL championships in front of the home crowd at the VBC.

It was a site to behold back in 1961. NASA’s barge, nicknamed Palaemon, was on the Tennessee River carrying the first flight stage of a Saturn I rocket from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

You can watch the original coverage of the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16th, the moon landing on July 20th, and the first moon walk on July, 21st. You can also watch footage of the first moon walk broadcast on TV that has been restored in HD quality video.

The law is playing catch-up with many facets of digital technology and social media.

As the FTC wraps up its investigation into the social media giant for its handling of the Cambridge Analytics scandal, privacy groups told the FTC “modest enforcement actions” would be inadequate to stop FB’s abuses of privacy.