Clear
BREAKING NEWS Florence nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus; no residents have tested positive Full Story

Paul Dughi

Paul Dughi is the VP/General Manager at WAAY 31.

Title: Vice-President & General Manager
PDUGHI@WAAYTV.COM

Starting as a reporter and anchor, Paul Dughi has a career spanning three decades. He has worked at various TV stations throughout the country, including stints as Producer, Executive Producer, News Director, General Manager, and Group President.

He has been the GM at Huntsville's WAAY-TV for the past five years. Previously, he was based in Monterey, CA as President of Cowles California Media Company, which owned or operated six television stations on California's Central Coast.

He was named as one of Broadcasting & Cable magazine's Digital All-Stars "on the front lines of transforming the broadcast industry" and a media influencer by the Local Media Association.

Education

MBA in Business Administration, California Coast University
BA in Journalism (Broadcast News), Northern Illinois Univeristy

Certifications

Google Ads
Google AdWords
Google Ads Search
Google Analystics
Advanced Digital Sales, Local Media Association
Facebook for Journalists
Digital Media Sales, Interactive Advertising Bureau
SEO, Moz

Recent Posts by Paul Dughi

Advertising During Uncertain Times: 11 Research Projects Tell the Same Story

If you’re looking for hard data on what’s happened to brands that increased or decreased marketing during and after a crisis or recession, I’ve compiled the results of 11 studies into this article. Every single one shows the same thing: the companies that stayed the course or increased their marketing efforts grew at significant rates compared to their competitors.

Who has raised the most money for Alabama's Senate race?

Doug Jones has a big lead in donations with more than double the amount Republican Bradley Byrne has raised. While most of Byrne's campaign funds have been raised from Alabama donors, most of Jones money has come from out-of-state sources.

The Ark 'Needy Paws' telethon on WAAY 31 raises more than $38,000 to help pets

For the 22nd year, WAAY-TV has teamed with The Ark of Huntsville to raise money for the no-kill animal shelter.

HydroFest 2019: Jimmy Shane wins Southern Cup in Guntersville Hydroplane Racing

U-6 Unlimited Hydroplane driver Jimmy Shane wins the Southern Cup at HydroFest in Guntersville. He called it "redemption" from last year's race where he finished second by less than a half of a second.

HydroFest 2019: Shane, Kelly win first two races at Lake Gunterville

A course record, a small collision, and a great day of racing as the hydroplane returned to Lake Guntersville for the Southern Cup.

Huntsville Havoc Win Second Straight Championship

Huntsville beat Birmingham 4-2 in the President's Cup to win back-to-back SPHL championships in front of the home crowd at the VBC.

How a Collapse at Wheeler Dam Almost Delayed the Apollo 11 Launch

It was a site to behold back in 1961. NASA’s barge, nicknamed Palaemon, was on the Tennessee River carrying the first flight stage of a Saturn I rocket from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Watch the Original ABC Broadcast of the Moon Landing, and Moon Walk as it happened

You can watch the original coverage of the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16th, the moon landing on July 20th, and the first moon walk on July, 21st. You can also watch footage of the first moon walk broadcast on TV that has been restored in HD quality video.

Can Public Officials Block Citizens on Social Media?

The law is playing catch-up with many facets of digital technology and social media.

Is It Time to Break Up Facebook?

As the FTC wraps up its investigation into the social media giant for its handling of the Cambridge Analytics scandal, privacy groups told the FTC “modest enforcement actions” would be inadequate to stop FB’s abuses of privacy.

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15194

Reported Deaths: 566
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2033111
Jefferson163091
Montgomery127433
Marshall6509
Tuscaloosa55812
Lee51032
Franklin4676
Shelby44719
Tallapoosa40063
Butler35912
Chambers33724
Madison3024
Baldwin2749
Elmore2707
Walker2391
Etowah23811
DeKalb2263
Dallas2063
Coffee2061
Lowndes19310
Sumter1936
Morgan1761
Houston1724
Autauga1683
Calhoun1463
Pike1450
Choctaw1444
Colbert1422
Marengo1416
Russell1370
Lauderdale1352
Bullock1333
Hale1324
Randolph1247
Wilcox1187
Marion11410
Barbour1131
Clarke1092
St. Clair1041
Pickens934
Greene914
Talladega912
Chilton871
Dale850
Cullman780
Limestone770
Jackson712
Winston670
Covington671
Washington655
Henry642
Macon622
Crenshaw602
Bibb591
Blount491
Lawrence430
Escambia433
Perry350
Geneva350
Coosa341
Monroe332
Cherokee332
Conecuh281
Clay272
Lamar200
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20535

Reported Deaths: 338
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson463258
Shelby445194
Trousdale13924
Rutherford102922
Sumner82745
Bledsoe6081
Hamilton60114
Williamson52210
Tipton4273
Lake4100
Robertson3891
Putnam3805
Wilson3638
Out of TN3394
Knox3365
Bedford2694
Montgomery2483
Rhea1970
Hardeman1880
Madison1732
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1100
Cumberland1091
Fayette1072
Dickson1040
Macon1013
Bradley981
Blount823
Maury790
Unassigned750
Washington730
Sevier722
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson601
Monroe562
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Greene472
Franklin461
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb340
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Carroll271
Jefferson270
White270
Weakley260
Hamblen262
Meigs250
Lincoln250
Lawrence240
Obion241
Warren210
Overton210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Roane150
Johnson150
Polk140
Henderson130
Perry130
Humphreys131
McNairy120
Giles120
Chester120
Sequatchie110
Scott110
Hardin112
Fentress110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events