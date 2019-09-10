Sophia Borrelli

Clear

I am very excited to be joining the WAAY 31 team and telling stories that impact the North Alabama community.

Previously I worked as the Weekend Anchor in Roanoke, Va. During my time there, I covered national murder trials, President Trump's visits during the 2016 election, flooding and tornadoes hitting the Roanoke Valley. During my time in Southwest Virginia, I volunteered with the American Cancer Society and Junior League of Roanoke Valley.

I started my journalism career in the cold, but very friendly state of North Dakota. While reporting in Fargo, I was able to tell stories which impacted the community.

I graduated with a B.S. in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. I have two dogs and love hiking, traveling, and volunteering my time to help others in the community.

