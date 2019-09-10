Megan Reyna

Megan comes to the Tennessee Valley from Houston, Texas. Title: Megan is a reporter for WAAY 31 mreyna@waaytv.com

This Texan is excited to call Alabama her home. I grew up fascinated by news. My dad worked for the Houston Police Department and often made cameo appearances on local newscasts. So early on, I knew I wanted to serve my community, and journalism felt right.

I started focusing on it my freshmen year of high school. I went on to study journalism and dance at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. During my time at Tech, I wrote for a student-run online news source, anchored/reported for my college newscast, and was a part of several dance companies.

My first break into the industry was the summer before my senior year when I interned for the FOX affiliate in Lubbock, Texas. Upon completing my internship, I began working part-time for the morning show, Good Day Lubbock. I worked my way up and became FOX34’s weekend anchor, producer, and reporter.

When I'm not reporting, you can find me dancing or working on my yoga skills. I’m excited to continue my journey as a journalist here in the Rocket City!