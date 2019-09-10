Shosh Bedrosian

Shosh Bedrosian is a reporter for WAAY
sbedrosian@waaytv.com

Born and raised in New York, I have always enjoyed trying new things. In line with this, moving to Alabama was an obvious choice for me!

I have always been eager about getting my start as a journalist. From a young age, I was inspired by stories that promote and create change within communities. This opportunity to report at WAAY 31 in Northern Alabama excites me because I get to learn and share stories of those from all different communities.

I studied Television-Radio at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York and graduated magna cum laude in May 2019. While at Ithaca I was a member of the Ithaca College Women's Soccer Team (Go Bombers!) and interned locally for WENY-TV in Elmira, New York, NBC Sports in PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, WABC-TV in the Investigative Unit, and with MSNBC in New York City.

I love to travel and learn of different cultures. That being said, I am a huge foodie and have a passion for trying new foods and local cuisine. I am willing to try anything I can get my hands on!

I am looking forward to weaving myself into the community and learning the culture of Huntsville through the people I meet. I am honored to be here and to learn more about the you through your stories.

