Shosh Bedrosian is a reporter for WAAY

Born and raised in New York, I have always enjoyed trying new things. In line with this, moving to Alabama was an obvious choice for me!

I have always been eager about getting my start as a journalist. From a young age, I was inspired by stories that promote and create change within communities. This opportunity to report at WAAY 31 in Northern Alabama excites me because I get to learn and share stories of those from all different communities.

I studied Television-Radio at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York and graduated magna cum laude in May 2019. While at Ithaca I was a member of the Ithaca College Women's Soccer Team (Go Bombers!) and interned locally for WENY-TV in Elmira, New York, NBC Sports in PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, WABC-TV in the Investigative Unit, and with MSNBC in New York City.

I love to travel and learn of different cultures. That being said, I am a huge foodie and have a passion for trying new foods and local cuisine. I am willing to try anything I can get my hands on!

I am looking forward to weaving myself into the community and learning the culture of Huntsville through the people I meet. I am honored to be here and to learn more about the you through your stories.

WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison mayor says he can’t legally release cost of stadium naming deal with Toyota

The lease obtained by WAAY 31 says between the city and team, each receive 50% of revenue from naming rights.

WAAY 31 I-TEAM: City of Madison says it can't disclose revenue made from naming rights of Trash Pandas' stadium

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM pressed the city of Madison over how much money it's getting for naming rights of the Trash Pandas' new baseball stadium.

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows theft of Huntsville's Mason Dixon Bakery catering van

The catering trailer for Mason Dixon Bakery was stolen, which had most of their catering equipment in it.

Huntsville police say 'it's all hands on deck' after Amber Alert issued for Birmingham girl

Kamille McKinney was abducted Saturday evening and still hasn't been found.

New gas tax leads to major road improvement in Limestone County

The intersection of Mooresville Road and Highway 72 is one of 28 projects the state has awarded funds to.

Watch: Hartselle police release surveillance footage showing armed robbery at GameStop

An armed robbery in Hartselle is under investigation.

Police trying to determine if armed robberies at Hartselle, Huntsville GameStop stores are related

Armed robberies in Hartselle and Huntsville have similarities.

Fayetteville High School football coach remembers player killed in crash

Coach Morson tells WAAY 31 about the impact Tate had on his fellow teammates and the community.

Huntsville police identify pedestrian killed crossing Memorial Parkway Friday night

One man tells WAAY 31 he sees people crossing the parkway frequently.

Pedestrian death on North Memorial Parkway raises concerns

One man tells WAAY 31 he sees people crossing the parkway frequently.

