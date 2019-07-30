Carson Meredith

For as long as I can remember, I have been interested in weather. Being born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, I have experienced all the wild weather that the south has to offer! One of the most memorable weather events for me was an ice storm that crippled Kentucky in January 2009. My family had no power (and no heat in our home) for five days after the storm. I remember hearing stories of some families in rural parts of the state that had no power for nearly a month.

In addition to weather, I have always been interested in current events. Even in elementary school, I watched the news almost every night. So it is no surprise that I have always been interested in broadcast meteorology. But I never really considered it as a career path until my freshman year of high school. On March 2, 2012, a violent tornado ripped through Henryville, Indiana, a small town about 20 miles north of Louisville. I will never forget watching the news that day covering the tornado aftermath and the devastation it left behind. It was that day that I decided to be a meteorologist.

My passion for weather led me to Western Kentucky University (WKU), where I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology in May 2019. While at WKU, I had the opportunity to learn about all aspects of the weather industry through an internship with WBKO in Bowling Green, two internships with the National Weather Service in Louisville and Nashville, and serving as Lead Forecaster for WKU’s White Squirrel Weather, a student-led forecasting service that provides weather information to WKU officials for campus events and in times of severe weather.

My first job in the business has led me to the Tennessee Valley and I am honored to share my passion for weather every weekend. I love getting to know people, so feel free to reach out! I am thrilled to be here in the Tennessee Valley and explore everything that the area has to offer!

