Pat Simon morning anchor on WAAY 31 News Title: Pat is an anchor on WAAY 31 News Mornings

I guess you could say I grew up with a “Mr. Microphone” in my hand. I admit as a youngster to rigging the family stereo in order to entertain the neighborhood kids in my hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Luckily, that “gig” would somehow help to launch my career in radio - and television news later on.

From the bayous to Baton Rouge, I cut my teeth in television news at WAFB (CBS) – anchoring the morning and noon shows. I reported on everything from the impact of Hurricane Katrina to the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy (including an interview with former NASA Director Sean O’Keefe). Then I moved to the mountains of western North Carolina to WLOS (ABC) covering the 2006 presidential primaries and investigating the community impact from an abandoned company’s toxic ground contamination. I returned to Louisiana to anchor the evening news at KSLA (CBS) in Shreveport, where I was proud to receive an EMMY Award nomination for my series of reports on cyberbullying.

I eventually moved back to the mountains – of West Virginia – and anchored the evening news at WOWK (CBS) in Charleston where I primarily reported on issues affecting our veterans and their families. I was humbled to recently receive an EMMY Award nomination for my report “Honor Flight: One Last Mission.”

I graduated from LSU and former President Ronald Reagan was our commencement speaker that day. That same day, I was also commissioned as an Army officer. I recently retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel, having served a combat tour of duty in Iraq as well as numerous state emergency response missions.

I feel blessed to be back in the south and part of the WAAY-TV news team and the Huntsville community that enjoys such a rich history of supporting our military service members and their missions on Earth and in space. I look forward to telling your stories.

