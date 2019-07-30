Marie Waxel

Marie is the Morning News Anchor at WAAY 31 Title: Marie is an anchor on WAAY 31 News Mornings https://www.facebook.com/MarieWaxelWAAY31/ https://twitter.com/mariewaxel

I am thrilled to be back in North Alabama helping you jump start your day!

I'm a South Carolina native, grew up in Bluffton and went to school at Newberry College, where I graduated with a degree in mass communications and a minor in psychology.

I was fortunate to began my news career in the Carolinas at WHNS-Fox Carolina in Greenville, SC, from there I worked as the Shoals Bureau Reporter for our media neighbors down the road, WAFF 48, and anchored the evening news at KSLA News 12 in Shreveport, LA.

While in Louisiana, I helped launch the KSLA Salutes series which focused on stories about our veterans and active military communities, as well as the organizations that support them. My work with the local military community earned me a Military Reporters & Editors (MRE) Journalism Award- TV(Small Market) 2019. I look forward to continuing sharing these types of stories here in the Tennessee Valley.

I also received an Alabama APME Award in 2013 for Best Hard News Feature, for a story on a rural Alabama community that rallied to find a missing child with Down Syndrome.

While not on air, I enjoy exploring new areas with my husband and spoiling our lab Maximus!