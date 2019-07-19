Clear

Ashley Carter

Ashley is a Reporter at WAAY 31

Title: Ashley is a Reporter at WAAY 31

I was born and raised in Arlington Texas before moving to the Valley of the Sun to attend the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. I graduated Cum Laude in May 2019. During my time at Cronkite, I got the chance to be a multimedia journalist for the student run Cronkite News newscast that aired on Arizona PBS. I was also the Monday weather anchor.

Some of my favorite memories as a SunDevil were being involved in many organizations around campus such as the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In my spare time I like to hangout with friends, watch reality tv and try out new recipes from Pinterest!
I am excited to get to know the Huntsville community and be able to tell your stories!

Recent Posts by Ashley Carter

Limestone County residents dealing with remnants of Thursday's flooding

Rain caused many streets in the area to flood.

Construction at Redstone Arsenal set to begin soon

The construction will close down lanes near the heavily-traveled Gate 9.

Huntsville police program putting retired officers back into action

Three retired officers were re-sworn in and will be helping out in the division they retired in.

Madison City Schools grad giving blankets to special education students

The "cuddle buddies" weighted blankets started being sewn together in February.

Huntsville neighborhood awaiting announcement in process of becoming Space Age historic district

The neighborhood is working to be listed on the national register of historic places.

Madison City Schools superintendent wants tax increase due to growth

WAAY 31 boarded a bus with Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker as he showed the school board developments along Madison and Triana that will directly impact his schools.

Limestone County woman helps victim kidnapped from Winston County

The woman showed up on her doorstep Wednesday night after she went missing in Winston County on Saturday.

Huntsville Fire tackling increase of heat-related calls

They said anyone is susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Wayward bull captured by owner in West Limestone

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the owner found his missing bull Wednesday night.

Madison updating traffic lights to ease congestion

The city is putting the signals on a coordinated system to keep traffic flowing.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events