Ashley Carter

Ashley is a Reporter at WAAY 31

I was born and raised in Arlington Texas before moving to the Valley of the Sun to attend the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. I graduated Cum Laude in May 2019. During my time at Cronkite, I got the chance to be a multimedia journalist for the student run Cronkite News newscast that aired on Arizona PBS. I was also the Monday weather anchor.

Some of my favorite memories as a SunDevil were being involved in many organizations around campus such as the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In my spare time I like to hangout with friends, watch reality tv and try out new recipes from Pinterest!

I am excited to get to know the Huntsville community and be able to tell your stories!

