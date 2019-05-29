Alexandra Torres-Perez

Alexandra is a Reporter and Producer for WAAY 31.
I have always wanted to be a reporter! My parents would tell me as a kid I was constantly doing “research,” back when the Internet was just dial-up. Yet, I was patient because I loved learning about what was happening in the world.
I grew up on the small island of Puerto Rico before moving to Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 10. I stayed in Jacksonville until I graduated with my bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of North Florida. Swoop!
During college, I was the managing editor of our school newspaper Spinnaker. I was also the video production assistant for the Department of Communication, director for Inside Jacksonville and director of communication for the Latin American Student Organization. I also had the opportunity to intern with WJXT-News4Jax where I was able to develop my skills.
As I continued to study journalism, I realized I had a true passion for news.
I not only enjoy telling people’s stories in front of the camera, but I also enjoy behind the camera work. Producing and creating the whole picture of the story is just as exciting.
I am thankful that WAAY 31 has given me the opportunity to experience both worlds. I joined WAAY 31 in June 2018 as a producer and reporter.
I am excited to provide North Alabama with coverage you can count on. I look forward to telling your stories and serving the Tennessee Valley.
