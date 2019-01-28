Casey Albritton is a reporter for WAAY 31.
I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where I first fell in love with news. I watched it every night with my parents and was always interested in what was going on in my community. After taking a journalism class in high school, I knew it was my dream to be a news reporter.
I attended the University of Florida and reported for WUFT News for two years. While at UF, I interned at news stations in Gainesville and Orlando. These experiences confirmed my dreams of becoming a broadcast news reporter. The professors and managers at these stations gave me a solid foundation for my career.
One fun fact about me is that I was crowned Miss Ocala in December of 2016. In 2017, I competed in the Miss Florida Pageant. My talent was piano and I enjoyed every second of being on stage! During my time as Miss Ocala, friends and family helped me raise over $1,500 for the Children's Miracle Network!
I started working for WAAY 31 as a multimedia journalist in January, 2019. I am so excited to get to know the Rocket City!
A room in a local motel caught on fire early Friday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Friday afternoon, a fire broke out at a Huntsville apartment complex. The cause is still being investigated.
An autism conference is being held at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday and Friday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is not using a text message alert system anymore that was previously used to notify people of traffic accidents, lane closures and more.
The two electric buses will run fully on rechargeable batteries. They will be brought to the campus this spring.