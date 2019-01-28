Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Winter Storm Warning issued for north Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Casey Albritton

Casey Albritton is a reporter for WAAY 31.

Title: Reporter at WAAY

I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where I first fell in love with news. I watched it every night with my parents and was always interested in what was going on in my community. After taking a journalism class in high school, I knew it was my dream to be a news reporter.

I attended the University of Florida and reported for WUFT News for two years. While at UF, I interned at news stations in Gainesville and Orlando. These experiences confirmed my dreams of becoming a broadcast news reporter. The professors and managers at these stations gave me a solid foundation for my career.

One fun fact about me is that I was crowned Miss Ocala in December of 2016. In 2017, I competed in the Miss Florida Pageant. My talent was piano and I enjoyed every second of being on stage! During my time as Miss Ocala, friends and family helped me raise over $1,500 for the Children's Miracle Network!

I started working for WAAY 31 as a multimedia journalist in January, 2019. I am so excited to get to know the Rocket City!

Recent Posts by Casey Albritton

Officials investigating fire in Huntsville motel

A room in a local motel caught on fire early Friday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire erupts at Summer Place Apartments

Friday afternoon, a fire broke out at a Huntsville apartment complex. The cause is still being investigated.

Huntsville autism conference continues through Friday

An autism conference is being held at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday and Friday.

Law enforcement agencies stop using text message alert system

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is not using a text message alert system anymore that was previously used to notify people of traffic accidents, lane closures and more.

Alabama A&M is getting two new electric buses

The two electric buses will run fully on rechargeable batteries. They will be brought to the campus this spring.

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events