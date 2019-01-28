Casey Albritton

Casey Albritton is a reporter for WAAY 31. Title: Reporter at WAAY

I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where I first fell in love with news. I watched it every night with my parents and was always interested in what was going on in my community. After taking a journalism class in high school, I knew it was my dream to be a news reporter.

I attended the University of Florida and reported for WUFT News for two years. While at UF, I interned at news stations in Gainesville and Orlando. These experiences confirmed my dreams of becoming a broadcast news reporter. The professors and managers at these stations gave me a solid foundation for my career.

One fun fact about me is that I was crowned Miss Ocala in December of 2016. In 2017, I competed in the Miss Florida Pageant. My talent was piano and I enjoyed every second of being on stage! During my time as Miss Ocala, friends and family helped me raise over $1,500 for the Children's Miracle Network!

I started working for WAAY 31 as a multimedia journalist in January, 2019. I am so excited to get to know the Rocket City!

