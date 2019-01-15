Clear

Alexis Scott

Alexis is a news reporter for WAAY 31

Title: Reporter
ascott@waaytv.com

I am excited to be joining the WAAY 31 News Team, I’m open to all concerns and voices of those in Huntsville and surrounding areas.

I am originally from Atlanta, GA but received my Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Speech Communications from Jackson, Mississippi. I then moved to Syracuse, New York where I received my Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications from the Newhouse School. While there, I had the opportunity to be a student reporter for NCC News Online and intern with WSYR News Channel 9.

My most memorable experience is interning with the news stations: WCMH, WDTN and WKBN as their Washington D.C News Correspondent for 6 weeks. I had the chance to cover pressing issues such as youth homelessness and the surge of women in politics this year.

I enjoy going out in my spare time to explore what the city has to offer, spending time with friends and family and I'm a "foodie"!

I am ready to be a vessel for those in the Tennessee Valley and I look forward to being the best reporter I can be for you.

